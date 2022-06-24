Archana Puran Singh’s salary for laughing in 80 episodes of TKSS

Mumbai: While Archana Puran Singh has made a mark in the Hindi film industry with her versatile acting, she is most popular for her work as a judge in the television reality show Comedy Circus after which she won the title of ‘Laughter Queen’.

So, when Navjot Singh Sidhu was fired from The Kapil Sharma Show, the channel’s obvious choice was to replace him with Archana Puran Singh. She joined TKSS as a permanent guest in 2019 and worked till the show pulled the curtains on June 5, 2022.

During the show, she was often criticized for not doing anything else besides laughing to which she had even responded. In an interview with The Indian Express, she had said, “All those who feel I don’t have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit at an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that’s cracked, and then react to it.”

Well, it can’t be denied that Archana has a contagious laugh that puts a smile on everyone’s face. So, how much did she charge per episode to spread laughter?

Archana Puran Singh’s fee per episode

Archana Puran Singh was reportedly charging Rs. 10 lakhs per episode in Season 3 which totals to Rs. 20 lakhs per week.

Total earnings from The Kapil Sharma Show

Season 3 of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ had a total of 80 episodes and if we roughly calculate, Archana took home a whopping Rs. 8 crores from the show. Quite a hefty paycheque, isn’t it?

Now that The Kapil Sharma Show is over, Archana Puran Singh is reportedly considering taking up Bollywood films. However, an official announcement is yet to be made about her decision.