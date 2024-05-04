Are Aditya Roy Kapur Shraddha Kapoor dating again? Ask fans

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted outside his rumored ex-girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor’s residence, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. The two actors, who shared a sizzling chemistry in the hit film Aashiqui 2, have always been a favorite among fans. Their on-screen romance sparked off-screen rumors, and fans have been shipping them ever since.

The photographs of Aditya leaving Shraddha’s house have set social media abuzz. As soon as the pictures surfaced, fans of both Aditya and Shraddha expressed their delight.

Interestingly, there are also speculations about a potential collaboration between the two actors. Some fans believe that they might be working together on an upcoming project.

While Aditya Roy Kapur has been linked to Shraddha Kapoor in the past, recent rumors suggest that Shraddha is currently dating writer Rahul Mody. Ananya Panday was previously rumored to be dating Aditya, however, the latest rumors are rife that they have called it quits.