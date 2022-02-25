Are cabs registered in other states plying in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: There is a growing stream of complaints that Ola and Uber vehicles registered in other states are plying in the city in violation of norms like vehicle permits. Dozens of cabs from Maharashtra and Karnataka enter Telangana on nominal Motor Vehicle Tax at the border and operate in the city.

Drivers associations in the city have identified a number of such autos and cabs plying on city roads. The vehicles that are registered in neighboring states are increasing competition within the city. The Traffic officials have begun action against the vehicles that are not registered under the GHMC limits.

About 350 cabs registered in neighboring states were identified by local cab drivers. “We support the city police penalizing autos from outside the city, but they should also penalize the cabs. We have found that a number of vehicles with Karnataka and Maharashtra license plates are operating in Hyderabad. Authorities should act against these auto and cab drivers,” said Sheikh Salauddin, chairman of the Telangana Taxi and Driver JAC.