Are Congress leaders on BJP radar? Here’s what audio clip reveals

Hyderabad: In the MLAs poaching case, audio of a telephonic conversation between the main accused and a TRS MLA surfaced on Friday. If the audio clip is considered genuine, Congress leaders also seem to be on BJP’s radar.

The audio of a purported conversation between Ramachandra Bharati, alias Satish Sharma alias Swamiji, and Pilot Rohit Reddy, the MLA who tipped off the Cyberabad police about the attempt to buy him and three other MLAs resulted in the arrest of three alleged agents of BJP.

As per the conversation, a former union minister, a former MP, and two former Congress MLAs are ready to join the saffron party.

According to TNIE, after the video surfaced on social media, Congress started trying to find out the names of these senior members of the party.

In UPA I and II, there were seven ministers from Telangana and Andhra. Out of them, one was suspended. Congress veterans believe that reset of them won’t join BJP.

They also believe that some MLAs may change the party only if BJP wins the Munugode assembly polls.

Incident triggered tremor in state politics

The incident triggered a tremor in state politics ahead of the November 3 by-election to the Munugode Assembly seat as the TRS claimed a conspiracy by BJP to topple its government had been foiled.

The saffron party, however, denied the allegations and claimed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao orchestrated a drama to tarnish its image for electoral gain in Munugode.