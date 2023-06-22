Are Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari making it official? Watch

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, frequently finds himself making headlines for various reasons, including rumors about his alleged relationship with actress Palak Tiwari. The actress who was recently seen in Salman Khan’s film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan denied the rumours publicly. Despite her denial, both Palak and Iggy continue to be spotted together on multiple occasions, further intensifying the gossip surrounding their connection.

Their latest visuals are grabbing headlines again. On Wednesday night, Ibrahim and Palak were seen at actor Karan Mehta’s birthday party in Mumbai. Both of them arrived separately at the event, they were seen twinning in black outfits. While the actress opted for a black mini-dress, Ibrahim looked dapper in a black shirt and dark jeans.

Both of them interacted with the paparazzi and posed for pictures.

Last year, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were seen leaving a famous restaurant in Mumbai and were captured together in a car, which sparked rumours of a potential affair between the two.

Palak Tiwari when asked about her love life told ETimes that she is busy with her work at the moment, she said “Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me.”

Dismissing the rumours, she further stated “I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that.”

On the professional front, Palak Tiwari will be next seen in The Virgin Tree along with actress Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt. Ibrahim Ali Khan is supposed to debut with Dharma Productions in the coming years. For his training, he worked as an assistant director on the sets of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is scheduled to be released on 28th July.