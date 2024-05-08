Are Isha Malviya, Elvish Yadav ‘head over heels’ in love?

Mumbai: Isha Malviya, who gained fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 17, has been making headlines not only for her professional projects but also for her personal life.

The actress recently made news for her breakup with co-star and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel. The couple, who met on the sets of Udaariyaan and had been in a relationship for almost two years, decided to part ways after their exit from the reality show. However, the reason behind their breakup remains undisclosed.

Isha Malviya, Elvish Yadav Relationship Rumours

Following her breakup, Isha Malviya was linked to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Rumors began circulating after a romantic Instagram video featuring the duo went viral, sparking speculation about their relationship.

In the video shared by Elvish Yadav in March, the pair were seen walking on a beach, holding hands and sharing intimate moments. The caption added fuel to the speculation, leading many to believe they were romantically involved.

Actress Reveals Truth

Isha Malviya has now clarified the rumors in a recent interview with Instant Bollywood. She revealed that the video was simply a collaboration for one of her music videos, “Ve Paagala.”

“This was at a time when my song ‘Ve Paagala’ was released, and I was promoting it. There is nothing like this. Of course, I knew Elvish, but we had never met. Then I met him, we recorded a reel and did a collaboration post. That’s all,” clarified Isha, putting an end to the dating rumors surrounding her and Elvish Yadav.