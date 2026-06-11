Mumbai: Even after divorce, not every relationship ends in bitterness. While Bollywood has witnessed several high-profile separations that led to complete cut-offs, some former couples have chosen a different path, one built on mutual respect and shared responsibilities.

Actor, director and producer Sohail Khan and designer Seema Sajdeh ended their marriage in 2022 after being together for over two decades. Despite going their separate ways, the two have continued to maintain a cordial relationship and have been co-parenting their children with maturity and understanding.

Recently, Seema was spotted attending a wedding in Pune alongside Sohail Khan, Neelam Kothari and Arbaaz Khan. Their appearance together quickly went viral on social media, with many fans asking, ‘Are they back?’

However, Seema has now addressed this herself.

Seema Sajdeh on her bond with Sohail Khan

In an interview with Filmibeat, Seema opened up about her equation with Sohail, revealing that many people assume divorced couples must be enemies, but that has never been the case for them.

Speaking about the viral buzz surrounding their reunion, Seema admitted that she had no idea people were talking about it until one of her friends brought it to her attention.

“I can’t understand people when they see Sohail and me together. I was married to him, we share two children, and he is the father of my children. We are always going to be a family, that’s the reality of my life. Why can’t people understand that?” she said.

She further added, “People just assume that when you get divorced, you have to be enemies. Hello? No divorce is easy. Everybody goes through the five stages of grief. Anger is a part of it, but eventually everybody finds their way back.”

Emphasising that their bond now revolves around their children, Seema said, “We have two children together, and whether we like it or not, we are going to be a family forever. So I find it very strange when people say, ‘Are they together?’ or ask why we are nice to each other. What should I do? Take a knife and stab him? Sohail and I are absolutely fine. We are co-parenting beautifully.”

Reflecting on her long association with the Khan family, she added, “I was married to that family for over 20 years; that will be my family. You can’t cut off a relationship like that. So I find it very strange.”

Sohail Khan and Seema tied the knot in 1998 and share two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. After 24 years of marriage, the couple officially divorced in 2022. Despite their separation, they continue to maintain an amicable relationship, proving that not all endings have to be hostile and that co-parenting with grace is very much possible.