Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leaving Mumbai forever?

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, on February 15, 2024, in London. With joy overflowing, the couple shared the news on their official Instagram account, seeking blessings and privacy during this special time. Their first baby, Vamika, was born in 2021.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” their official post on Instagram read.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Planning To Shift To UK?

While Virat Kohli has returned to India for professional commitments, Anushka Sharma remains in London with their children. This has sparked speculations about the couple’s potential plans to relocate to the UK. A Reddit post circulating online highlighted Anushka’s extended stay in the UK, raising questions about a possible move for the family.

One user commented, “From what I have heard they probably will.”

Another wrote, “Yes , because a ) if you have money life in uk is very peaceful b) citizenship is easily available you have to invest some amount c) privacy for vamika n akaay which they want d) anushka in her initial interviews had always said that she does want to be a housewife be there for her children.”

“I saw Anushka and Virat in London. It does seem like they’ll shift here, I think Anushka didnt come yet,” a third comment read.

As Virat gears up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, fans eagerly await any updates on the couple’s future plans. Whether they decide to make the UK their new home or not, only time will tell.