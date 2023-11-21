‘Are you Muslim?’ Hania Aamir faces backlash over Tattoo

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st November 2023 4:16 pm IST
'Are you Muslim?' Hania Aamir faces backlash over Tattoo
Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, celebrated for her roles in various shows, has now found herself in the midst of controversy after a viral photo showcasing a tattoo on her arm went viral.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The actress, known for her stellar performances, particularly in ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua,’ has often captivated fans with her talent and updates on Instagram.

In a recent post, Hania sported a one-shoulder cream shirt, revealing bandages and tape on her arm, raising eyebrows and prompting questions from her followers.

MS Education Academy

What has stirred the controversy further is her another Instagram post where she shared images from a tattoo place in the UK, featuring inked designs of Bubbles from Powerpuff Girls and a cute baby panda on her arm.

This has led to a wave of comments on social media, with some expressing concern over a Muslim actor getting a tattoo, deeming it ‘Haraam’ (forbidden). Questions have been raised about how Hania would offer Namaz, with a tattoo on her arm.

Hania Aamir’s fans slammed trolls saying it is her personal choice. Check out all comments below.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st November 2023 4:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button