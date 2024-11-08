Arfeen Khan gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 18 house: Sources

Mumbai: In an unexpected turn of events in Bigg Boss 18, viewers are abuzz with speculation around Arfeen Khan’s rumored exit from the house.

Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), are filled with this piece of information suggesting that it’s not Sara Arfeen Khan, as initially believed, but her husband Arfeen Khan who has been asked to leave the show.

Just because he became

BB King, they evicted him.

They got so scared of Lord ARfeen Khan & his rising popularity #BiggBoss18 #VivianDsena#KaranveerMehra pic.twitter.com/cyGoQ1kvFo — ꋬꋊꀘ꒤ꋪ. (@ylt19) November 8, 2024

#ArfeenKhan has been Evicted from the BB House! pic.twitter.com/JPGX3bvZAo — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) November 8, 2024

The "Greatest BB King Winner of All Time" has been evicted from the house 😂#BiggBoss18 #ArfeenKhan — Hasan Khan 👑 (@IamRealHasan) November 8, 2024

This twist follows a week full of tension and speculations surrounding the couple after Sara’s physical altercation with co-contestants Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra during a task.

While the buzz initially focused on Sara’s possible eviction due to the altercation, it’s now said that Arfeen Khan has received the exit card. This week saw four contestants nominated for elimination: Chahat Pandey, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, and Tajinder Bagga.

However, fans will have to hold tight until the official announcement, which will come during this weekend’s much-anticipated “Weekend Ka Vaar” (WKW) episodes.

Host Salman Khan, who typically leads the segment, will be absent this week due to his film shoot for Sikandar in Hyderabad. Filling in, Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Shetty are set to bring their own brand of intensity to the show. A newly released promo hints at Ekta Kapoor confronting the contestants, notably giving Vivian Dsena a stern talking-to regarding recent incidents.