‘Ari Ari’ from Bombay Rockers finds new buzz with Dhurandhar 2

Hyderabad: The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming espionage thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has generated a lot of excitement online. Packed with intense action and dramatic visuals, the trailer also caught attention for another reason: its background music. The energetic track “Ari Ari” plays through key moments of the trailer, instantly grabbing viewers’ attention and leaving many wondering about the song behind the beat.

Not a New Song After All

While many younger viewers assumed it was a fresh track made for the film, the truth is quite different. “Ari Ari” is actually an older song that dates back nearly two decades. Its sudden appearance in the trailer has sparked nostalgia among listeners who remember it from the early Punjabi pop era.

A Punjabi Folk Tune Turned Pop Hit

What many people may not realise is that “Ari Ari” is originally a Punjabi folk tune rooted in the traditional song Baari Barsi, which has been sung at festive gatherings for generations. The version most people recognise today was recreated by the Danish-Indian music duo Bombay Rockers in the early 2000s. By blending Punjabi folk rhythms with pop, hip-hop and bhangra beats, they transformed the traditional melody into a modern dance track that quickly became a massive party banger.

The Duo Behind the Hit

Bombay Rockers, formed by Navtej Singh Rehal (Naf) and Thomas Sardorf, became widely known for their fusion style that mixed Indian musical elements with Western production. Their energetic sound helped them build a strong fan following not just in India but also in Europe and across Asia during the early 2000s.

A Nostalgic Song Finds New Life

Now, with its powerful use in the Dhurandhar 2 trailer, “Ari Ari” is once again trending. For many listeners it is a nostalgic throwback, while for younger audiences it feels like a brand-new discovery. The track’s return proves how timeless folk-inspired music can be evolving with every generation while still keeping its original spirit alive.