Arijit Singh all set to mesmerize Hyderabadis tonight

Hyderabad, the wait is over! Arijit Singh, the voice behind Bollywood’s biggest hits, is performing live today, December 7, 2024, at the GMR Arena. Haven’t booked your tickets yet? Don’t worry, you can still grab them on Paytm Insider.

Arijit Singh Hyderabad Show: What to Expect Tonight

Get ready for an evening filled with Arijit’s best songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Phir Le Aya Dil. From romantic hits like Kesariya to heart-touching melodies, it’s going to be magical.

Book Your Tickets Now

You can still book your tickets on Paytm Insider before they sell out. Tickets start at Rs. 6,500 and they go up to Rs 9,000.

Why You Should Go

Arijit Singh’s voice has a way of connecting with everyone. His songs make you feel every emotion, from love to heartbreak. Seeing him perform live is an unforgettable experience.