Arijit Singh marks independent music comeback with ‘Raina’

Hyderabad: Arijit Singh, the celebrated Indian playback singer, has recently made a significant shift in his musical career. After announcing his retirement from playback singing, Singh has ventured into independent music. His first release, a soulful romantic track titled “Raina,” marks the beginning of this new phase.

Retirement from Playback Singing

In January 2026, Arijit Singh shocked fans with the news of his retirement from playback singing. He shared his decision on Instagram, thanking his listeners for their immense support throughout the years. He described his journey as a playback singer as “wonderful” but mentioned that he would no longer take new assignments. Singh clarified that some unreleased tracks were still in the pipeline, which would be released over the coming months.

“Raina” – A New Chapter

Following his retirement, Arijit Singh surprised his fans with the release of his first independent single, “Raina,” on February 27. The song, composed by Shekhar Ravjiani and written by Priya Saraiya, explores themes of love and emotion. The track features Singh’s signature soulful voice and a romantic melody that fans have praised for its depth and feeling. Singh took to Instagram to share the song’s release, urging listeners to “turn it up, feel it deeply, and let the night take over.”

Future of Arijit Singh’s Music

Although Arijit Singh has retired from playback singing, his fans can look forward to more independent music in the future. With “Raina” receiving such a positive reception, it’s clear that Singh’s new journey in the music industry is just beginning. Fans are eagerly anticipating what other independent projects the singer will release in the coming months.