Arijit Singh returns to Hyderabad for a live show in 2024

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! Arijit Singh, the most followed artist on Spotify, is back with a huge India tour, and it’s your chance to see him live. After two long years, Arijit is ready to perform across different cities, and it’s going to be an unforgettable experience. If you love his soulful voice and hit songs, this is the perfect moment to experience the magic in person.

Live in Hyderabad – December 7, 2024

Arijit Singh is coming to Hyderabad on December 7, 2024. This live tour is presented by HSBC, curated by Insider.in and Fever Live, and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions. It promises to be one of the most exciting concerts of the year with Arijit’s best hits performed live. You can expect to hear some of your favorite songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Phir Le Aya Dil, and many more.

Tickets and Discounts

If you’re an HSBC cardholder, you can get early access to tickets starting on October 21, 2024, with a 10 percent discount on select tickets for Hyderabad and Bengaluru. For everyone else, general sales will open on October 23, 2024, at 1 PM. Make sure to mark your calendars and get your tickets before they sell out.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Concert

Arijit Singh has a unique voice that touches the heart. Since his debut in 2009, he has given us some of Bollywood’s most loved songs, especially in the romantic genre. From Soch Na Sake to Aayat, Arijit’s music has a special way of connecting with people.

Don’t miss this chance to see Arijit Singh live in concert. Grab your friends, family, or loved ones, and enjoy a night of beautiful music. Set your reminders for October 23rd, and be ready to grab your tickets for a night of magic with one of India’s greatest singers.