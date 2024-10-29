Arjun Kapoor confirms single status post Malaika Arora split

Mumbai: Bollywood’s beloved couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, have officially parted ways. After years of dating and sharing glimpses of their relationship with fans, Arjun confirmed the news during a Diwali party at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

With his Singham Again co-stars around, he responded to fans by saying, “I’m single now, relax.” This one-liner made it clear they had indeed broken up, putting an end to months of speculation.

Malaika’s Thoughtful Post on “Joy”

Just hours before Arjun’s announcement, Malaika shared a post about finding “joy in the journey” rather than in “distant goals.” Although she didn’t directly address the breakup, fans felt it might have been her way of reflecting on this big change.

A Look Back at Their Relationship

Arjun and Malaika’s romance became public in 2019, although they began dating in 2018. They often appeared together at events and shared cozy pictures from their vacations. The two seemed strong, and Arjun was there for Malaika after her father passed away last month, showing the deep bond they shared.

Rumors about their split started earlier this year, with a source mentioning their relationship had “run its course.” However, the couple kept quiet until now, handling the situation with respect and privacy.

Arjun’s focus now turns to his career. He plays the villain in Singham Again, a major action film by Rohit Shetty, alongside stars like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. The movie releases this Diwali, setting Arjun on an exciting path professionally. This project is expected to boost his career and redefine his image in Bollywood.