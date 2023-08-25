Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora breakup? Actor is now dating…

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been one of the most hottest and loved couple of Bollywood. However, recent reports have sent shockwaves through their legion of fans and admirers, which stated that the couple has called it quits. However, the two stars have remained tight-lipped about their breakup speculations.

On the other hand, there are also reports suggesting that Arjun Kapoor has moved on and is now dating social media star and actress Kusha Kapila.

But Kusha, who separated from her ex-husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia just a few months ago, has firmly denied these rumors.

Taking to her Instagram, she slammed the reports and said, “Roz apne bare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introducation karwana padega (After reading such rubbish about myself everyday, I may have to formally introduce myself ot myself,” she wrote.

In another statement, she wrote, “Every time I read shit about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mmmy na padh le yeh sab (I hope and pray that my mother doesn’t read all this), unki social life has taken a big hit.”

Arjun and Kusha’s relationship rumours started after they were spotted partying together at Karan Johar’s home in Mumbai recently.

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup reports, it all started after the 2 States actor took to Instagram and shared photos from his solo trip which led to the speculation about things not being all well between the two. He captioned the post as: “Life is short, make your weekends long…”

What drew the attention of eagle-eyed followers — Malaika Arora, his partner, was conspicuously missing from the frame. Fans, who have rooted for their happiness and celebrated their bond, are now left grappling with uncertainty. Let’s wait for the official announcement.