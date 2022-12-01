Arjun pens a cryptic post about karma after slamming news portal

Mumbai: After slamming a media portal calling it “unethical” and “insensitive” for a report that his girlfriend Malaika Arora is pregnant, actor Arjun Kapoor has now shared a cryptic post about karma on his social media.

He took to his Instagram stories and wrote: “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

Malaika had also dismissed her pregnancy rumours by calling it “disgusting”.

A report claimed that Arjun and Malaika, who have been dating since 2019, were expecting their first child. The ‘Ishaqzaade’ star debunked all the claims immediately.

He wrote on social media: “This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical. In carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don’t dare to play with our personal lives.”