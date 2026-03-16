Armed reserve constable murdered in Hyderabad’s Uppal, two held

Hyderabad: The Uppal police solved the case of the murder of an armed reserve constable reported at Chilkanagar, Uppal, on the night of Sunday, March 15, with the arrest of two persons on Monday, March 16.

The accused are B Santosh alias Santhu, 28 years, and Podishetty Tarun, 22 years, both residents of Uppal.

According to the police, the accused persons had invited the police constable Sudheer Kumar to their house for a housewarming ceremony three days ago. Sudheer Kumar did not turn up for the function, leading to an argument between the accused and Sudheer Kumar.

On Sunday, Sudheer Kumar, who resides at Chengicherla, along with his friend Imran, went to Chilakanagar to discuss the issue, where Santosh and Tarun took a knife and stabbed him indiscriminately, leading to his death on the spot.

After the murder, the police formed special teams and immediately nabbed Santosh and Tarun, who admitted to the crime. There were also some previous disputes between the accused and Sudheer.