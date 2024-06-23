Army builds 150-ft bridge to reconnect border villages in Sikkim after heavy rains

New Delhi: Engineers of the Indian Army have built a 150-ft-long suspension bridge over waters in north Sikkim to reconnect villages which got impacted due to heavy rains, a senior official said on Sunday.

The bridge was constructed by the engineers of the Trishakti Corps.

The move has come as a respite to locals of these areas which got cut off, a senior official said.

Working under challenging conditions, the army engineers reaffirmed their technical proficiency by launching the foot suspension bridge in less than 48 hours over waters flowing at a speed of over 20 knots, the Army official said.

The bridge will now pave the way to re-establish connectivity with those areas and facilitate movement of people and provision of relief material to locals, officials said.