Army builds 150-ft bridge to reconnect border villages in Sikkim after heavy rains

The bridge will now pave the way to re-establish connectivity with those areas and facilitate movement of people and provision of relief material to locals, officials said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd June 2024 11:18 pm IST
Sikkim Bridge
Sikkim Bridge- X

New Delhi: Engineers of the Indian Army have built a 150-ft-long suspension bridge over waters in north Sikkim to reconnect villages which got impacted due to heavy rains, a senior official said on Sunday.

The bridge was constructed by the engineers of the Trishakti Corps.

The move has come as a respite to locals of these areas which got cut off, a senior official said.

Working under challenging conditions, the army engineers reaffirmed their technical proficiency by launching the foot suspension bridge in less than 48 hours over waters flowing at a speed of over 20 knots, the Army official said.

The bridge will now pave the way to re-establish connectivity with those areas and facilitate movement of people and provision of relief material to locals, officials said.

