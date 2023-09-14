Army colonel beaten up in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area; two arrested

A case under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station.

New Delhi: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating up an army colonel and snatching his belongings in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Vinit Mahto, a resident of Chanakyapuri, in his police complaint on Wednesday said that he and his friend had visited Malviya Nagar’s Triveni complex on Tuesday night and asked for a lighter from a man standing there, a senior police officer said.

The person started abusing Mahto and then grabbed him from behind. At this, the complainant pushed him and the accused fell on the ground, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Following this, the accused called two more persons and beat up Mahto. They also snatched his mobile phone and other items from his car, the DCP said, adding it was later revealed that two mobile phones, a credit card, a voter ID card and Rs 10,000 in cash were missing.

A case under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station.

During the investigation, police identified the accused persons by checking CCTV footage from the area and conducted raids at their hideouts. Mithun alias Deepak (22), a resident of Chirag Dilli, and Mukul (28), a resident of Jagdamba Camp in Sheikh Sarai, were arrested.

Two mobile phones were recovered from them, the police officer said. Efforts are being made to arrest the third accused. Mithun was previously involved in a criminal case, police said.

