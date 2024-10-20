Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Baramulla

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 20th October 2024 8:07 am IST
Srinagar: Army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Alert soldiers noticed suspicious movement near the LoC in the Kamalkote area of the Uri sector and challenged the intruders, they said.

The intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the Army jawans, officials said, adding one infiltrator was believed to have been killed.

The body of the slain ultra has not been recovered yet due to difficult terrain, they said.

The operation was in progress when the last reports were received.

