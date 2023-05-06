Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

The Navy and the Coast Guard had grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets in March following two similar incidents involving the platform.

Updated: 6th May 2023 11:42 am IST
Kishtwar: Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Army has grounded the entire fleet of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv following the crash of one of the choppers in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, military sources said.

An ALH Dhruv with three people on board crashed following a “hard landing” in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A technician was killed and two pilots were injured in the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the ALH Dhruv fleet has been temporarily grounded, the sources said.

The sources said the ALH Dhruv choppers with the Navy and the Coast Guard are undergoing technical checks.

The helicopters which have been cleared in the scrutiny process are flying now, said a source.

The Indian Air Force operates around 70 ALH Dhruv.

