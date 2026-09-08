Arogya Kavacha employees issue strike warning, seek salary hike

Bengaluru: Arogya Kavacha-108 ambulance employees have threatened a major agitation, including mass resignation from September 20, if the state government fails to address their demands relating to salary revision, working conditions and compensation for employees who die in accidents.

Two employees’ organisations representing personnel working under the 108 ambulance service have submitted a representation to the Health Minister and the department’s Principal Secretary, giving the government 15 days to resolve their grievances.

The Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha-108 Employees’ Association and Karnataka State Arogya Kavacha Ambulance Employees’ Association said a large workforce is engaged in operating the emergency ambulance network through GVK. The unions claimed that around 35,000 workers are involved in the service.

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A major grievance is the alleged delay in regular salary revision. The employees said they were assured that their salaries would be revised every year when they were recruited, but claimed that there was no increase between 2017 and 2022.

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The unions have sought a uniform salary structure instead of the existing zone-based system. They have also demanded that wages be fixed based on seniority so that experienced employees receive appropriate remuneration.

The employees have further demanded proper arrangements for three-shift operations and timely payment of salaries. They have insisted that monthly wages be credited before the seventh of every month in line with labour regulations.

Safety and welfare of ambulance staff have also figured prominently in their demands. The unions have sought ₹50 lakh compensation for the families of employees who lose their lives in accidents.

They have also demanded basic amenities at every workplace, including toilets, rest rooms and sufficient water facilities for cleaning ambulances.

The employees have warned that failure to resolve these issues within the 15-day deadline would force them to submit mass resignations from September 20 and intensify their protest.

Health Minister UT Khader, meanwhile, warned that strict action would be taken if any agitation causes hardship to patients. He advised drivers and employees facing difficulties to take up the issues with the concerned service provider through negotiations.

The proposed action has raised concerns over the functioning of the state’s emergency ambulance network. The government is expected to engage with the unions and service provider to resolve the issues before the deadline and ensure that emergency medical services are not disrupted.