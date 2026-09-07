Rain deficit worsens in Karnataka, 26 more taluks face drought

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s worsening rainfall deficit could push the state deeper into drought-like conditions in the coming weeks, with 26 more taluks likely to be added to the drought-hit list within a week, officials said.

Of the state’s 239 taluks, 102 have already been declared drought-hit. The continued weakness of the southwest monsoon has raised concerns over agricultural and horticultural production, with preliminary estimates indicating that the state could lose nearly 50 per cent of its crop yield this season if the dry spell persists.

Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kolar and Chikkaballapur are among the districts severely affected by the rainfall shortage. In northern Karnataka, Haveri, Bidar and Raichur have also reported a significant decline in sowing activity.

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Prolonged dry spell has affected soil moisture

Revenue Department officials said that of the 228 taluks currently facing drought-like conditions, 122 had gone without adequate rainfall for three consecutive weeks. The prolonged dry spell has severely affected soil moisture and raised concerns over the survival of rain-fed crops.

South Karnataka’s interior has emerged as the worst-affected region. While farmers in irrigated areas may be able to save some crops with available water resources, those dependent entirely on rainfall are facing a far more difficult situation.

Officials said the state could face crop losses of around 50% if the rainfall situation does not improve. The impact is expected to be particularly severe on rain-fed agriculture and horticultural crops.

The decline in sowing has already emerged as a major concern. During the previous agricultural season, crops were cultivated across around 82.5 lakh hectares in Karnataka. This year, however, sowing has so far covered only about 36.5 lakh hectares, according to preliminary figures.

The low sowing coverage reflects the uncertainty among farmers, many of whom have been reluctant to invest in seeds and other inputs in the absence of sufficient rainfall.

The coming weeks will therefore be crucial for Karnataka’s agricultural sector. A further deterioration in rainfall could increase crop losses, affect farm incomes and intensify the demand for drought-relief measures from the state government.