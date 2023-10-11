Around 20K Indians live in Israel; no info on casualties: Israel Consul General

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 7:48 pm IST
1200 Israelis, 1055 Palestinians killed as war enters 5th day
Explosions illuminate the sky during Israeli strikes on Gaza City on October 10, 2023 [Mahmud Hams/ AFP]

Mumbai: More than 20,000 Indians live in Israel but he was not aware of any Indian national getting injured or killed in the ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani has said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Airline operations from India to Israel have been stopped and the Ministry of External Affairs is working to bring back the Indians stranded in his country, he told PTI on Tuesday.

“We do not know about any death or injury to civilians of India who are staying in Israel. If we come to know about any case I will be personally involved. More than 20,000 Indians stay in Israel. I don’t know the exact number of Indians stuck in Israel,” Shoshani said.

MS Education Academy

Many Bollywood actors were at an event in Israel when Hamas launched its incursions on Saturday, he said. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently came back to India safely from Israel, he added.

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza and the Israeli retaliation have left over 1,200 people dead so far.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 7:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button