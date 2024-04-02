Around 40 passengers injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Morena: Nearly 40 passengers were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned near Madhya Pradesh’s Morena town in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place between 1 am and 2 am when the passengers were heading to the Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan from Gwalior in MP.

The bus driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle overturned near a canal in Sikroda area, 12 km from Morena town, the official said.

After receiving information, police rushed to the site to rescue the passengers.

Nearly 40 passengers, including women and children, were injured. There was no fatality, city Kotwali police station in-charge Alok Parihar said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment in the district hospital and their condition was stable, chief medical and health officer Dr Rakesh Sharma said.