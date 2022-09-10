Arrangements underway to organize T Liberation Day on grand scale: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy today said arrangements were being made to organize Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, 2022 on a grand scale for a year. He said the Centre has identified the unrecognized heroes of freedom struggle and decided to remember their services to the nation.

In this connection, Kishan Reddy today visited Begum Bazaar in the city and met the family members of great Vandematharam Ramachandra Rao, who raised slogan of “Vandematharam” in the Osmania University and went to jail during the freedom struggle. Kishan Reddy lamented that unsung heroes, who fought against the erstwhile Nizam regime were not recognized and honoured in the independent India which achieved freedom 75 years ago.

Therefore, the sacrifices of the unsung heroes would be remembered under the auspices of the Union government, he said, adding that their birth and death anniversaries would be celebrated on a grand scale.

The Union minister recalled that then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel made the erstwhile Nizam surrender to Indian Army and unfurled national tricolour in Hyderabad in 1948. This year on September 17, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah would unfurl the national flag in Hyderabad, he added.