Arrested AAP ministers Sisodia, Satyendar Jain quit Delhi cabinet

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from their posts in the state cabinet.

According to a report by ANI, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted their resignation.

Manish Sisodia has been in control of 18 ministries, including Satyendar Jain’s health portfolio, who has been in jail for 10 months.

If sentenced to two years or more in jail, Sisodia and Jain may lose their seats and can’t contest polls for six years.

The resignations followed as the BJP questioned why arrested leaders remained in the Delhi administration.

The Delhi cabinet currently has five ministers, including Kejriwal.

This comes very soon after the Supreme Court’s decision to decline a plea by arrested Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia challenging his arrest by the CBI in an alleged case of corruption in the now-withdrawn Delhi liquor policy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has quizzed Delhi’s Minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

Jain is presently lodged in Judicial Custody in connection with another case related to a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

His name surfaced in the matter along with another cabinet Minister of Delhi as well as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the concerned lawyers, CBI has also quizzed Vijay Nair, who is also lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the ED case related to the Excise policy. Nair was granted bail in a CBI case by the Trial court earlier.

Recently, CBI and ED have made several arrests for alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

(With inputs from ANI).