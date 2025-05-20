Arrested Kerala activist-scribe used dark web for ‘anti-national acts’: Maharashtra ATS

Nagpur: The student activist-cum-journalist arrested earlier this month in Nagpur was allegedly using the dark web to post inflammatory comments and for other anti-national activities, a Maharashtra ATS official claimed on Monday, May 19.

The dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by standard search engines and can only be accessed through specific software. It provides users with anonymity and is often associated with illegal activities, including drug trafficking and data breaches.

Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, 26, was arrested by Lakadganj police on May 7 from a hotel here after his online activities were placed under surveillance. He was charged under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly preparing to wage war against the country and supporting terror outfits, an official from the Nagpur unit of ATS said.

“His house in Kerala was raided on May 11, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. A preliminary scan of the digital devices belonging to him showed he was active on the dark web. He was making inflammatory comments and posting his ideas,” he said.

The Anti Terrorism Squad will send the digital devices to the cyber-forensic laboratory for in-depth investigation, the official added.

The official also said Sydeek’s police custody was extended by two days by a local court on Sunday, May 19.

Accused posted inflammatory content, claims ATS

His online activities include provocative posts and an image showing him holding a firearm after a visit to a rifle shop here, following which he was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 149 (preparing to wage war against the Government of India), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riots), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (statements conducive to public mischief).

After a probe, sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act dealing with membership of a terrorist organisation and providing support to such outfits were added in the case, which was then transferred from Lakadganj police to ATS, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)