Left activist and Kerala journalist held over Op Sindoor post, booked under UAPA

A 26-year-old independent journalist, hailing from Kerala and associated with the Democratic Students Association, has been charged under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a day after he was arrested by the Nagpur police in Maharashtra.

Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, who also works as a social activist, was arrested on May 14 over his critical social media remarks on Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, carried out on May 7, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to Nagpur police, the journalist had allegedly posted “This is a child!!!! targeting kids is serving justice??? Indian Army murdabad!!!!” and frequently used language such as “Defeat the diehard Hindutva fascist forces” and “Bury Hindutva,” on his social media platforms.

Rejaz faces charges under Sections 149, 193, 347(1)(v), 347(2), and 347(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000; and the 38 and 39 Sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Nagpur police also claims that the journalist has alleged links with banned Maoist groups. His chargesheet accuses him of sharing seditious content, keeping in touch with banned organisations and possessing Marxist literature. Books, pamphlets, and a letter from a Marxist journal calling for peace talks with Maoists as well as condemning Operation Kagaar, were seized during his arrest.

The police have asked for 10 more days of custody to continue questioning him.

Meanwhile, protests were held in Kochi by the Rejaz Solidarity Forum, with supporters demanding his release and stating that “journalism is not a crime.”