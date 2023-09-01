Arrested Pak national was staying illegally in Hyderabad for 10 months: Police

Hyderabad: The Pakistani national, arrested in Hyderabad on Thursday, has been staying here with his wife since November last year after entering India illegally through Nepal border, police said on Friday.

Faiz Mohammed came here to live with his Indian wife and was staying illegally at his in-laws’ house at NM Guda, Kishan Bagh.

On credible information, Bahadurpura Police arrested him and seized Pakistani passport and other documents from his possession.

The 24-year-old is from Swat Village, Shangal District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

His father-in-law and mother-in-law, who helped him illegally enter India and obtain local identity, were absconding.

P. Sai Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone told media persons that in December 2018 the accused went to Saif Zone, Sharjah, UAE and worked at Desert Studio Garments Company in the stitching & finishing department.

In the year 2019, the accused with Indian national named Neha Fatima, from Asad Baba Nagar, Kishanbagh, Hyderabad, and helped her secure a job at Millennium Fashion Industry as a tailor.

They developed a relationship and married in Sharjah. They have a three-year-old son.

Neha Fatima later came back to India while Faiz returned to Pakistan.

Police said Faiz’s father-in-law Zubair Shaik and mother-in-law Afzal Begum called him from Pakistan to India by assuring that they will manage to get him the local identity to stay in India. He illegally entered India through Nepal (Kathmandu) without obtaining a valid visa from the concerned

authority.

Zubair Shaik and Afzal Begum picked up Faiz from the Nepal border by managing the border officials and brought Hyderabad. They also took him to Aadhar office situated at Madhapur and enrolled him as their son Mohd Ghouse by submitting a birth certificate.

Police seized Pakistani passport, a mobile phone, Pakistan National Identity card flight tickets (connecting flight from Pakistan to Nepal via Dubai), boarding pass, accommodation booking confirmation at Hotel Konark Inn at Katmandu, bus ticket booked in Kathmandu to proceed Indo Nepal Border and 14-Indian Railways tickets.

Police also seized a birth certificate obtained illegally in Hyderabad in the name of Mohd Ghouse and Aadhar Enrolment form.

Police have launched comprehensive investigations involving counter intelligence and central intelligence agencies to determine if there was any conspiracy angle in the Pakistani national illegally entering India.