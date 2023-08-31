Hyderabad: Pak national who illegally entered India with in-laws’ help arrested

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police on Thursday, August 31, arrested a Pakistan national, identified as Mohammed Faiz, who had entered the country illegally via Nepal in November 2022 to stay with his in-laws in Kishanbagh area of the city.

Police have seized his Pakistani passports and other documents.

According to police, Faiz, 24, a native of Swat Valley in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, worked at a garment company in Dubai. In 2019, he met a Hyderabad resident, Neha Fatima, 29. Faiz helped Neha get a job in Dubai and later both of them decided to get married. The couple has a three-year-old son.

Later, Neha returned to India. Police said that Faiz entered the country with the help of his wife’s parents, Shaik Zubair and Afzal Begum, who had assured him that they would manage to get a local identity document for him. They did not only receive Zubair at the Nepal border, but also took him to Aadhar enrollment centre in Madhapur and registered him as their ‘son’ with the name Mohd Ghouse. They also provided fake birth certificate, police said.

Based on credible inputs, police arrested Faiz from his in-laws’ house at Asad Baba Nagar in Bahadurpura. However, his parents-in-law, Zubair and Afzal, are absconding. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.