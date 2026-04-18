Arrive Alive road safety programme held in Mahabubnagar

Hyderabad: As part of the Telangana government’s ongoing road safety drive, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari participated in the “Arrive Alive” awareness programme in Mahabubnagar district on Friday, April 17.

The initiative, conducted under the Praja Palana Pragathi 99-day action plan, focused on promoting road safety and reducing accidents through public participation. A Children’s Traffic Awareness Park was inaugurated at Panchavati School to educate students on traffic rules, including signals, zebra crossings and safety zones.

A bike rally was also organised from Mahabubnagar Degree College to the school to spread awareness on helmet usage. Health and eye camps, along with CPR demonstrations, were conducted as part of the programme.

Students, officials join awareness drive

Students and public representatives formed a human chain, pledging to follow traffic rules and promote road safety. Cultural performances highlighted the impact of road accidents on families, particularly when a breadwinner is lost.

The event was attended by several officials and public representatives, including local MLAs, civic authorities and district officials, reflecting a coordinated effort across departments.

Rising accidents prompt action

Speaking at the event, Ponnam Prabhakar noted a rise in road accidents in recent months and stressed the need for collective responsibility. He said the Transport and Police departments have been jointly organising awareness programmes across Telangana.

He also highlighted the “Rahaveer Award,” which offers Rs 25,000 to individuals who help accident victims reach hospitals within the golden hour. The minister said Children’s Traffic Awareness Parks, being set up with support from UNICEF, aim to instil discipline among students from a young age.

Road safety campaigns have been intensified across Telangana in recent years, with authorities focusing on awareness, enforcement and emergency response to curb fatalities.

Officials said monthly district-level road safety committee meetings are being held to monitor progress, as the state aims to reduce accident-related deaths.