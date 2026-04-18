Hyderabad CP pushes Rah-Veer scheme, Rs 25000 for aiding accident victims

Hyderabad: Calling on citizens to step forward in the event of road accidents, the Telangana police has intensified awareness of the Centre’s ‘Rah-Veer’ initiative, which encourages bystanders to provide immediate assistance to victims during the critical “golden hour”.

The authorities stated that hesitation and apprehension of legal issues generally prevent individuals from aiding victims of accidents, which results in loss of life. The Rah-Veer program is a government initiative to change this attitude and to appreciate lifesavers.

Under the initiative, individuals who ensure that an injured person is transported to a hospital in time are eligible for a cash reward of Rs 25,000 along with a certificate of appreciation. In addition, selected top contributors at the national level are awarded Rs 1,00,000 for their service.

The project has been endorsed by provisions that protect Good Samaritans under the law. According to instructions from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, persons assisting accident victims need not reveal their identity beyond what they feel is acceptable, and they can neither be asked to attend court nor will they be harassed by the police.

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Road safety experts stress that the first hour after an accident, often referred to as the golden hour, is crucial in determining survival chances. Immediate medical attention during this period can significantly reduce fatalities.

In a post on X, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, cautioned against the growing tendency of bystanders to record videos or take photographs at accident sites instead of helping victims. “Every minute matters. Prompt action can mean the difference between life and death,” he said.

The awareness drive is being carried out as part of Telangana’s broader road safety campaign, including the ‘Arrive Alive’ programme under its public governance and development agenda.

The initiative focuses on reducing road fatalities through public participation, better enforcement, and timely emergency response.

Hyderabad continues to report high accident numbers, with around 2,600-3,000 road accidents recorded in 2025 and nearly 300 deaths annually, according to police data.

Across Telangana, over 22,000 accidents and more than 6,200 deaths were reported in 2025 alone, translating to nearly 20 fatalities every day.