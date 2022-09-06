Arshdeep Singh is India’s pride, every Indian stands with him: BJP

"Arshdeep is the pride of India. He is a rising star from Punjab and every Indian stands with him. Strict legal action must be taken against those posting hate remarks against him," BJP national general secretary Chugh said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th September 2022 3:24 pm IST
IT ministry summons wekipedia after Arshdeep Singh's page linked to Khalistan organisation
New Delhi: Describing cricketer Arshdeep Singh as the “pride of India”, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said every citizen stands with the left-arm bowler.

Chugh also welcomed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s action against Wikipedia for letting Khalistani slurs pop up on Singh’s page after he dropped a catch at a crucial juncture of the India-Pakistan T-20 match in Dubai on Sunday.

The bowler, however, also received support on Twitter with a campaign #IStandWithArshdeep. Leaders in Punjab, cutting across party lines, too came out in his support.

