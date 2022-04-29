Arshiya Kauser bags eight gold medals at Gulbarga University convocation

Gulbarga: Gulbarga University held its annual convocation on Wednesday where the girl students of the university outperformed the boys by bagging a maximum number of gold medals.

Poornima, a student of MA Kannada won 12 gold medals. She credited her family members and teachers for her excellent performance.

Arshiya Kauser, a student of MBA in finance and human resource management bagged 8 gold medals. In Spite of not belonging to an educated family, Arshiya excelled in her studies due to her sheer dedication and hard work. Arshiya’s father runs a garage and has gone to Saudi Arabia for 8 years.

A total of 53 girls bagged gold medals out of a total of 74 students.

The Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Prof Dayanandaga Saran welcomed guests and participants in the convocation.