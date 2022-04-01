Art Houz to curate book launch and travelling art show in city

Hyderabad: Art Houz galleries and Arts Illustrated magazine are bringing to Hyderabad their first-ever travel show cum exhibition. The event will be curated by artist Poornima Shivram, and is described to be a contemporary perspective into the narrative of visual art.

In the past year, the publication has been working on a collectors edition called AI 100, a coffee table book containing a collection of a hundred artists across India including Vijay Pichumani, PJ Stalin and Dhan Prasad. The book was recently launched in Chennai and made its way to Hyderabad at the State Gallery of Art in Jubilee Hills from the 1st to 9th of April.

The book, AI 100 is an attempt to record the dialogue that the artist has with their canvas. It is a visual chronicle of contemporary art that explores the artists’ curiosity to express and preserve their culture, identity and connection to the land and their community. Taking on the topical and dynamic ideas currently shaping the cultural landscape, it presents a carefully curated collection that makes for an exciting visual treat.

“AI 100 is an excellent initiative to give artists from different cities across the country a platform to present their work. It’s the first time that this is happening in Hyderabad. We are grateful to be a part of this and to be a part of Vincent’s endeavour to explore the pursuit of art” said Udit Dugar, Vice President Operations, Pernod Ricard.