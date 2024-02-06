Arun Mashettey signs 3 movies? He confirms shifting to Mumbai

Hyderabad: One of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, known for his simplicity and humble personality, has left a lasting impression on fans and show host Salman Khan. Despite finishing in the 5th position, Arun has won countless hearts with his Hyderabadi slang and charm.

Arun Mashettey’s Upcoming Projects

During a recent interview on comedian Bharti Singh’s podcast, Arun dropped hints about his upcoming projects that have left fans eagerly anticipating his next moves. When asked about his plans, Arun promised to reveal three major announcements soon, sparking speculation about potential ventures in Bollywood, music videos, or even a stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Bharti asked, “Kya plans hai aapke?” To this Arun replied, “Logon ka mein tehdilse shukarguzaar hun kyun ki kahan tha mein, aur kahan par lekar aaye hain meku. Yahan se zindagi badal gayi ek dum. Bahaut jald aapku Arun ya Hyderabadi potta bade parde pe dikhinga jaldi. 3 Bade khabrein hai bahaut jald reveal karunga..”

In the podcast, Arun also disclosed plans to shift to Mumbai, citing upcoming work opportunities as the driving force. He shared, “Shift hona bahaut jald hai” (The shift is happening very soon) and declared Mumbai as his second home.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting Arun’s official announcements and curious to witness how the Hyderabadi lad will make his mark in the entertainment industry. As we anticipate his journey forward, one thing is clear – Arun Mashettey is ready to conquer new heights, and we can’t wait to see what unfolds!