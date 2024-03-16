Arun Mashettey’s Iftar video wins hearts, ‘Kitne bar dil jitoge’

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Arun Srikanth Mashettey, known for his simplicity and charm, continue to remain in the spotlight even after the show’s conclusion. Despite finishing in fifth place, Arun’s down-to-earth personality left a lasting impression on fans and host Salman Khan alike.

A recent video shared by Arun and his wife on Instagram showcased their warm Iftar celebration at home, spreading Ramzan blessings to all. The clip captured the couple preparing for the meal, with Arun arranging the spread on the table. His caption, “Ramadan Mubarak Sabko.”

The video quickly surfaced online earning admiration and respect from many online users.

Social media buzzed with praise for Arun’s genuine nature, with one user expressing, “Bhai kitni bar Dil jitoge yar” (Brother, how many times will you win our hearts). Another commented, “My respect for Arun bhai,” while others found yet another reason to adore Hyderabadis. Many users commented “Mashallah”.

Arun Mashettey’s Upcoming Projects

During a recent interview on comedian Bharti Singh’s podcast, Arun dropped hints about his upcoming projects that have left fans eagerly anticipating his next moves. When asked about his plans, Arun promised to reveal three major announcements soon, sparking speculation about potential ventures in Bollywood, music videos, or even a stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.