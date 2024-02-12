‘Arvind hatao, BJP bachao’: Cadre protests against Nizamabad MP

Hyderabad: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP activist on Saturday attempted self-immolation as Jagtial BJP leaders and their supporters gathered outside the state office to voice their unhappiness with the possible renomination of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, quick intervention by party members prevented the activist Satish from burning himself.

The demonstrators were angry and held placards and also demanding justice and the removal of Arvind as the BJP candidate for the upcoming elections.

Their slogans echoed their frustration, with cries of “We want justice,” “Arvind down down,” and “Arvind ko hatao, BJP bachao.”

The protest highlighted the growing dissent within the BJP ranks regarding Arvind’s potential renomination. The demonstrators firmly opposed his candidacy, highlighting their desire for a change in leadership as many are reportedly unhappy due to his attitude.

Arvind won the seat in 2019, beating Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s K Kavitha, who is the daughter of ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.