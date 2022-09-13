Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 13th September 2022 8:29 am IST
Arvind Kejriwal in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses for a photograph with auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani and his family members, during his visit to Dantani's residence for dinner, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to have dinner at the residence of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to have dinner at the residence of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has dinner at the residence of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives in an auto rickshaw to have dinner at the residence of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks with the family members of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, during his visit to Dantani’s residence for dinner, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks with the family members of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, during his visit to Dantani’s residence for dinner, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves at his supporters as he arrives to have dinner at the residence of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with auto-rickshaw drivers during an event, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes an auto rickshaw to the residence of auto rickshaw driver Vikram Dantani, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button