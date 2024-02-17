Arvind Kejriwal led AAP govt wins trust vote in Delhi Assembly

A total of 54 of 62 AAP MLAs were present during voting, and the motion of confidence was passed through a voice vote.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th February 2024 4:19 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Kejriwal has moved a Motion of Confidence in the Delhi Assembly. (PTI Photo)

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, February 17, won a motion of trust that was tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

Asserting that no AAP MLAs defected, Kejriwal said, “two MLAs are in jail, some unwell and some out of station,” he said.

The Delhi’s chief minister stated that his government has a majority in the House but needed to bring a motion of confidence because the “BJP was attempting to poach party MLAs and topple his government.”

Kejriwal alleged that several MLAs were contacted and offered money to switch sides by the BJP. He emphasized that despite the alleged offers, none of his MLAs changed sides, and the motion of confidence was brought to demonstrate that his MLAs were firmly standing with the party

This was the third motion of confidence of the Kejriwal government in the last three years. The trust vote followed a court summons to the chief minister for evading Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning related to the alleged scam in the capital’s liquor excise policy.

Kejriwal appeared in the hearing virtually, citing the trust vote as the reason for his physical absence.

