Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India No 1’ campaign from Haryana

Kejriwal also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a plan in consultation with all states to make every school of the country modern in the next five years.

Published: 6th September 2022 2:05 pm IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal [File Photo]

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch his party’s ‘Make India No. 1’, campaign from Haryana on Wednesday.

Addressing a digital press briefing, Kejriwal said: “I will launch the campaign from my birth place Hisar on Wednesday. I will go to every state and connect with people”. He also urged people to connect with his Make India No. 1 campaign by giving a missed call on 9510001000.

Announcing his nationwide yatra, Kejriwal said that 130-crore people of the country dream to see India as a developed and No.1 country in the world.

“Even after 75 years of Independence, India remained an underdeveloped country. It hurts when the world says that India is an underdeveloped and poor country,” Kejriwal said.

“Until every child receives quality education free of cost, the country cannot progress. In 1947, India became independent and we have progressed in several sectors but it was a mistake to not set up excellent government schools in all villages. Had every child received quality education since independence, India would have achieved significant progress,” he said.

