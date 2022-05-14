Arvind Kejriwal to visit Mundka fire incident site today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the site of the fire incident in Mundka at around 11 am where a four-story building was gutted by a massive blaze yesterday.

Cabinet Minister Satyendar Jain, who visited the site last night after the incident, is also likely to accompany the Chief Minister.

A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident. Several people are still reported to be missing.

However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials.

Soon after the incident yesterday, Kejriwal said that he is in constant touch with the officers as the firemen tried to douse the fire.

“Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday carried out a search and rescue operation in the building.

A total of 50 people were rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma.

“A total of 27 people have died and 12 got injured in the fire incident,” said DCP Sharma.