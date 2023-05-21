Aryan Khan case: CBI to question former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede again today

Mumbai: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has been called by the CBI again on Sunday for questioning in connection with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, a CBI official said.

Wankhede who has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case was questioned by the agency on Saturday too for five hours.

The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

Sameer Wankhede on Friday approached the Bombay High Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) action against him in the alleged bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The Bombay High Court will hear the matter on May 22.

Notably, the High Court granted protection from arrest to Wankhede till May 22.

Speaking to the reporters after the hearing, the former NCB officer said, “Vande Mataram. I have full faith in the judiciary and I will cooperate with the investigation.”

Wankhede also alleged that some “changes” have been made in the chargesheet that was filed by NCB in the Aryan Khan case.

Wankhede claimed in his petition, that the action in the Aryan Khan case is being taken out of “revenge”. He also assured of complete support to CBI.

The former NCB zonal director also attached his chats with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the petition.

Wankhede’s lawyer also alleged that Aryan Khan and his father Shah Rukh Khan already informed the court that there is no case of extortion of Rs 25 crore.

The lawyer said that Wankhede was not demanding an interim bail, but seeking protection from arrest till next week.

Last year, Wankhede raided Cordelia Cruise and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case.