Aryan Khan rejects SRK’s cameo in debut film, loss of Rs 120 cr?

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing to make his directing debut with the upcoming series “Stardom.” The news has already sparked interest in the audience. While reports indicate that the series is nearing completion, there is speculation that SRK will make a cameo appearance.

According to sources, SRK’s eagerness clashes with Aryan’s desire to avoid any “star-kid privilege” remarks early in his career. As a result, Aryan may choose to exclude his father from the series, in keeping with his independent vision for the project.

“Stardom” has yet to be sold to OTT platforms

As Aryan Khan’s web series “Stardom” nears completion, a startling revelation emerges the series has yet to be sold on any OTT platform. Aryan’s unwavering integrity and self-confidence drive him to withhold the sale until the entire series is perfected, contrary to conventional practises. Surprisingly, while the industry sees deals for future seasons, Aryan stands firm, rejecting a staggering offer of Rs. 120 crore from OTT behemoths. His dedication to producing a polished product demonstrates his commitment to artistic integrity.

The Story of Aryan Khan: From Script to Action

Aryan Khan’s creative journey extends beyond his directorial debut. He recently entered the fashion world with the launch of his clothing line, D’YAVOL X. The young director also teased fans with a sneak peek at his upcoming project. Aryan expressed his eagerness to transition from writing to action by sharing a picture of his “Red Chilies Film” script, indicating the impending realisation of his directorial dreams.

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut becomes a testament to his individuality and commitment to his craft in this nexus of anticipation, integrity, and ambition. As “Stardom” prepares for its premiere and Aryan’s vision takes shape, the audience waits for what promises to be a remarkable journey in Bollywood‘s changing landscape.