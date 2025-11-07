Aryan Khan’s 3rd film to feature his dad Shah Rukh Khan: Report

Hyderabad: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made his mark as a director with his Netflix show The Bads of Bollywood. The series became a super hit and quickly turned into the talk of the town. Fans loved Aryan’s fresh take on the film industry and praised his storytelling style.

Now, everyone has been eagerly waiting for Aryan’s next move, and finally, there’s an exciting update. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Aryan Khan is all set to make his big-screen directorial debut.

Aryan’s Next Film

Aryan is currently working on the script for his second project, which will be his first theatrical release. The movie is expected to start filming in 2026. The story and cast details are still secret, but one thing is confirmed Shah Rukh Khan will not play the lead role this time. Aryan wants to create a unique movie experience and prove himself as a filmmaker in his own right.

Aryan Khan’s Dream to Direct His Father

A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that Aryan wants to deliver a big theatrical success before taking on the challenge of directing his father. His dream is to earn that opportunity through hard work and talent. If everything goes as planned, Aryan’s third film will feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, and the project is expected to happen around 2027.

About The Bads of Bollywood

Aryan’s debut web series premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the show stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, and Sahher Bambba. It tells the story of an outsider trying to make it big in Bollywood while facing ambition, fame, and competition.