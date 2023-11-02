Aryan’s arrest to Nikah with Priyanka: SRK’s top 5 controversies

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh is one of the richest actors in the world. He is being praised for his acting skills and time management across the world by various successful personalities. King Khan has made a grand comeback to the big screen this year with Pathaan and then Jawan. Both the films broke several records at the box office and hence SRK showed why he is called ‘King Khan’.

SRK has always proved how to stay out of controversy despite being a top celebrity but there are few controversies which have shocked his fans. Yes, as Badshah of Bollywood is celebrating his 58th birthday, let’s take a look at his top controversies he has faced.

List Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Top, Popular Controversies

1. Wankhede Stadium

SRK was banned from the Wankhede Stadium after he accused security guards of the ground for manhandling his daughter. A police complaint was filed against SRK for misbehaving with staff and the President of MCA, Vilasrao Deshmukh. SRK got into a verbal spat with the staff too, as per reports.

3. Tussle With Salman Khan

According to the reports, Salman Khan and SRK got into a verbal spat in 2008 after the latter made a sarcastic comment on Aishwarya Rai during a party. It is said that the duo did not meet each other from for several years.

Fortunately, the YRF banner reunited them and Salman made a special appearance in Pathaan. The duo are sharing a good camaraderie now.

3. Rumoured Secret Wedding Priyanka Chopra

It was reported that SRK got married to his Don co-star Priyanka Chopra secretly. The rumours of SRK and PeeCee’s marriage came as a shocker to the fans of both the actors. It is also rumoured that Gauri Khan has banned SRK for working with Priyanka Chopra now.

4. Khan Surname

In 2009, SRK was reportedly denied entry to New Jersey’s airport because of his last name. He was made to wait for around 2 hours and it became the headline across the top newspapers of the globe.

5. Aryan Khan’s Arrest In Drugs Case

SRK’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in 2021 for allegedly carrying drugs in a cruise ship. The son of the superstar was arrested for over a month and it is reported to be SRK’s toughest period as a parent. All the charges against the Aryan were later cleared.