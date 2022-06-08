As India’s Covid cases rise again, experts advise to be on guard

New Delhi: India has seen sudden rise in the Covid cases following spike in two states — Maharashtra and Kerala in the last few days. The national Covid tally crossed 4,000-mark after nearly 3 months.

India recorded 4,270 Covid cases on Sunday and the tally rose to 4,518 cases on Monday. However, the cases marginally declined to 3,714 on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, total 1,194 more active Covid cases have been reported and the total number of active cases stands at 26,974 in the country. With the new rising cases, the Covid positivity rate has also jumped to 1.21 per cent in the country.

The maximum number of cases has been reported from three states – Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi. In the last 24 hours, 1,383 cases have been reported in Kerala, 1,036 in Maharashtra and 247 in Delhi. In total, over 70 per cent of the total Covid infections have been reported from these three states only.

However, the infections appear to be mild, so hospitalisation and fatalities are low.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID task force, said that the rise of cases in two states of Maharashtra and Kerala can be attributed to the environmental factors along with others. “To reach new hosts, the virus needs to hitch a ride from one person to another. Droplets are the vehicles used by the SARS-CoV2 virus for this purpose. Essentially these are like drops of fluid, only smaller and lighter. It is an established fact that respiratory viruses spread more during the monsoon season in tropical countries”, he told IANS.

This is due to more efficient droplet-based transmission occurring between people during wet humid conditions, said Dr Jayadevan. The other contributing factors in the rise of cases may be the Omicron sub-variants, he said. “Free mobility along with carefree attitude about Covid Appropriate Behaviour are the contributing factors for the rise”, he told IANS.

Raising concern over slight spike in Covid-19 cases in some states, the Centre on Friday also wrote to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala to continue monitoring the spread of the infection.

“A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in India over the past 3 months. However, from past 1 week, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed with 15,708 cases reported in week ending May 27, 2022 rising to 21,055 cases reported in week ending June 3, 2022”, health ministry had said in the letter.

“Covid cases are definitely increasing with Delhi’s positivity going up to 3.47 per cent but the important part is most of these cases are mild, there is hardly any hospitalization and no mortality. This is not unexpected after the escalation of cases in Maharashtra in the last fortnight”, said Dr Neetu Jain, Senior Pulmologist. She added that there is a very good recovery rate with most of the patients experiencing short duration fever. All we need to follow is the Covid Appropriate Behaviour.