As it finalises preparations for Lok Sabha polls, EC to visit states from Jan 7

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 9:58 pm IST
EC issues notification for Feb 16 polls to 60-member Tripura Assembly
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) will start reviewing preparedness of states for the Lok Sabha elections with a visit to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu next week.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and comprising Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will be in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu between January 7 and 10.

Ahead of the visit, deputy election commissioners will brief the full commission about the preparations in the two states on January 6.

MS Education Academy

The deputy election commissioners have visited almost all the states to oversee the preparation for the Lok Sabha polls.

It is usual for the EC to tour states ahead of assembly or Lok Sabha elections to meet political parties, senior police and administrative officials and its ground poll machinery.

It is, however, not yet certain whether the EC will visit all the states and union territories. It may skip states where assembly polls were held recently.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Votes were counted on May 23.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th January 2024 9:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button